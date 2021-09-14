VIDEO: TB Joshua’s wife appointed new leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations

Cape Town - The board of trustees of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has officially appointed Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder TB Joshua, as the new leader of the Lagos-based megachurch. According to reports on Tuesday, SCOAN said in a statement on its Facebook page on Sunday that church activities would be conducted under the guidance of God and the leadership of Mrs Joshua, and further urged members and followers to pray for her as she takes on her new role.

The controversial preacher TB Joshua died on June 5 after a live broadcast, leaving his wife, three children and millions of followers throughout the African continent.

News website Nation.Africa reported that Mrs Joshua was handed the reins after the Federal High Court in Nigeria approved her appointment as a trustee.

According to the church’s statement, Justice Tijjani Ringim of the High Court rendered the judgment in Ikoyi, Lagos. The board of trustees also appointed Mrs Joshua with ratification by the more than 2,000-strong congregation of the church at a meeting on Thursday, September 9, wrote Nigerian news website VanguardNigeria.com. The church leadership also clarified that no one was in detention or being victimised over the ongoing audit of the church finances.