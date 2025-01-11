Wang Yi: China-Nigeria ties an example of Global South solidarity

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that China and Nigeria have set an example of Global South solidarity and cooperation. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Noting that China-Nigeria relations have transcended the bilateral scope, Wang called for the two countries to work together in building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era. He noted that relations between China and Nigeria achieved a new milestone when the two countries elevated ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership last September. "China and Nigeria have always respected each other and treated each other as equals," Wang added.

Both countries understand and support each other on core issues of interest, and have achieved mutual benefit and win-win cooperation on the path to development and revitalization, Wang said, adding that the relationship stands at the forefront of China-Africa relations. Noting that the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has yielded a series of significant outcomes such as the 10 partnership action plans, Wang said China is ready to strengthen the alignment with Nigeria, tap into cooperation potential, expand cooperation and help Nigeria accelerate its development and revitalization. He added that China supports Nigeria in combating terrorism, safeguarding regional peace and stability and playing a bigger role in international affairs.

Hailing the "unbreakable" Nigeria-China friendship, Tinubu said Nigeria attaches great importance to its relations with China, adding that implementing the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit is conductive to his country's development. He expressed his hope that China will support Nigeria in playing a bigger role in global and regional affairs. Tinubu extended condolences to China over the earthquake that jolted the Xizang Autonomous Region, hailing the Chinese government's swift and effective disaster relief efforts.