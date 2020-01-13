Lesotho's first lady, Maesaiah Thabane. Picture: Maesaiah Thabane Trust Fund/Facebook

Rustenburg - A warrant of arrest has been issued for Lesotho's first lady, Maesaiah Thabane, in connection with the murder of her husband's former wife, Lipolelo Thabane. Maesaiah tried to stop police enforcing the warrant via the high court, but her application was dismissed with costs on Saturday.



The warrant was issued on Friday after she allegedly refused to report to the police, who wanted to question her in connection with the murder of Lipolelo.

Lipolelo was shot dead in 2017 while travelling home with a friend two days before the inauguration of her husband.

The high court ruled against suspending a warrant for Maesaiah's arrest that was issued to the police by the Maseru Magistrate's Court.

However, the court also ruled that Maesaiah's application for a final decision against the issuance of the arrest warrant was urgent, and that the matter should be heard on Tuesday, the Lesotho Times reported on Monday.