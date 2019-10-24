The Blue Nile flows near the site of the planned Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near Assosa in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia, near Sudan. File picture: Elias Asmare/AP

Johannesburg – The US is to help mediate the Nile River dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia as tensions between the two countries spike. The Egyptian government confirmed that it has accepted an invitation from the US to a meeting of foreign ministers over a controversial project for a giant hydropower dam on Ethiopia's Blue Nile, Al Jazeera reported.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan’s foreign ministers – the three nations directly affected by the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) – will meet in Washington next Wednesday in an attempt to resolve the issue.

Egypt is heavily reliant on water from the Nile and is concerned that the GERD will further restrict already scare resources from the river which provides 90 percent of the North African country’s water supply.

Cairo further argues that it has "historic rights" to the river guaranteed by treaties from 1929 and 1959.