WATCH: 20 baby gorilla’s named at Rwanda’s annual kwita izina ceremony

Durban - Twenty mountain Gorillas from the Volcano National Park were named during Rwanda’s annual celebration of "kwita izina”, a baby gorilla naming ceremony. Public figures and British royalty attended the event, which is held annually to pay homage to the communities residing around the park, researchers, vets and volunteers that help protect the gorillas.

Since the programme's inception in 2005, 354 gorillas have been given a name. The 18th edition of the Kwita Izina was held on Friday. Prince Charles of the British Monarchy, who attended the event virtually, was one of the dignitaries that got the opportunity to name a gorilla.

"The baby I will be naming is a male baby gorilla born on the 29th of April, 2022, from the Umuhoza family to its mother, Agasaro . The name I give him is Ubwuzuzanye which means harmony", Prince Charles said. Secretary General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo, named her baby gorilla “Turikumwe”. "(My baby gorilla) Born on April 8th 2022 his name is Turikumwe , which means we are together. And when he comes to visit me in France I will call him "on est ensemble", said Mushikiwabo.

Senegalese musician and former politician Youssou N’dour also named a baby gorilla. "The name I give it is Ihuriro, which means turning centre. This name was chosen to represent Rwanda as a multi-sectoral hub,” N’dour said. Former Chelsea forward and Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba was also seen in attendance among other African movers and shakers.

