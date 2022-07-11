WATCH: 7 dead in Togo explosion, says military

Cape Town - An explosion in northern Togo killed seven people, the military said on Sunday. Seven children were killed and two others injured by an explosive device late on Saturday night at Natigou, a township in the north of Togo.

The device blasted on Saturday at 11pm local time while children were returning home after a celebration at Natigou, 20km north-east of Dapaong, the regional capital of Togo's northernmost Savanes region, writes Xinhua news. "The ambulance came early this morning to carry seven corpses and two injured", the relative of a victim was quoted by local radio station, Radio Motaog, as saying, citing the Xinhua report.

Another radio station quoted a victim's parent as saying he was shocked and that he heard "a loud explosion never heard before". He discovered children's bodies lying on the ground which he said were difficult to identify.

Anadolu agency reported on June 16 that an attack was foiled in the Gnoaga and Gouloungoushi townships, on the border shared by Togo, Ghana and Burkina Faso in the far north. On May 10, an attack left eight soldiers dead and 13 wounded. An al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group claimed responsibility for it three weeks later, according to the Site Intelligence Group, an American NGO that tracks extremist threats online, said the online news broadcaster. Current Affairs