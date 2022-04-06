WATCH: 7 Things you need to know about Africa’s new tallest building

Africa’s tallest building will comprise 80 floors, mostly for office use, and is one of 20 towers being built as part of the central business district in the new capital city, with the total area of the tower exceeding 65 000 square metres, according to contractors.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtuXmABkYIM
– Construction of this new edition to the African landscape commenced in 2019 and it’s projected to be completed by 2023.
– The tower is being built by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).
– The tower’s core tube “has been constructed at the fastest speed of one floor every four days”, according to Wei Jianxun, general manager of the Iconic Tower project, citing a Xinhua news report.
– The new tower will be the centrepiece among the 20 towers of the central business district (CBD) in the new administrative capital.
– The Iconic Tower is about half the height of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building located in Dubai.
– The architectural design of the Iconic Tower is inspired by a pharaonic obelisk with glass exterior representing Egyptian god Raa Crown feathers, according to Construction Kenya.
IOL