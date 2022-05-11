WATCH AFRICA: Billionaire Rihanna drops sultry Fenty Beauty and skincare line in Africa, and Tweeps go insane

Cape Town - Barbadian billionaire and singer Rihanna’s announcement on Tuesday that her hot property, boss-brand Fenty Beauty and Skincare products will be available on the African continent by the next pay day has left the Navy (her fanbase) and tweeps in a buzz. The 34-year-old mom-to-be broke the news on Tuesday around 6.30pm local African time, to the shock of her millions of followers, millions who are from the world’s most youthful, fast-becoming super continent.

The Instagram post read: ‘I’ve been waiting for this moment!! fentybeauty & FENTY SKIN are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe ...we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica“ (sic). and that’s on self care bih 🧖🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KcLQi9Nwe3 — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 7, 2022 African social media users didn't waste time in sharing their love and excitement at the news that their beloved ‘Rihanna originals’ will now be available on their doorstep.

Welcome to Africa, Riri. @rihanna wears the Thebe Magugu White Wool Fringe Hem Knitted Dress with Detachable Bralette from AW21’s Alchemy collection exploring the changing face of African Spirituality.

Thank you Rih & Jahleel.

Tx pic.twitter.com/OcOEP97GSr — THEBE MAGUGU (@_ThebeMagugu_) May 11, 2022 Lady Gaga shows love to Rihanna for launching Fenty Beauty / Fenty Skin in Africa: "Congratulations. You have a big heart that shines all over the world." https://t.co/JQb5nB2HDQ pic.twitter.com/GWwXeGQGZS — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) May 11, 2022 Products that you can expect to hit the shelves in Africa. These products are placed in order of routine: - Total cleanser

– Cookies n Clean face mask – Fat water toner serum – Flash Nap Instant Revival Priming eye gel-cream

