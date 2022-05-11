Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, May 11, 2022

WATCH AFRICA: Billionaire Rihanna drops sultry Fenty Beauty and skincare line in Africa, and Tweeps go insane

Barbadian billionaire and singer Rihanna’s announcement on Tuesday that her hot property, boss-brand Fenty Beauty and Skincare products will be available on the African continent by the next pay day, has left the Navy and tweeps in a buzz. Photo: Rihanna/Facebook.

Published 19m ago

Share

Cape Town - Barbadian billionaire and singer Rihanna’s announcement on Tuesday that her hot property, boss-brand Fenty Beauty and Skincare products will be available on the African continent by the next pay day has left the Navy (her fanbase) and tweeps in a buzz.

The 34-year-old mom-to-be broke the news on Tuesday around 6.30pm local African time, to the shock of her millions of followers, millions who are from the world’s most youthful, fast-becoming super continent.

The Instagram post read:

‘I’ve been waiting for this moment!! fentybeauty & FENTY SKIN are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe ...we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica“ (sic).

African social media users didn't waste time in sharing their love and excitement at the news that their beloved ‘Rihanna originals’ will now be available on their doorstep.

Products that you can expect to hit the shelves in Africa.

These products are placed in order of routine:

- Total cleanser

– Cookies n Clean face mask

– Fat water toner serum

– Flash Nap Instant Revival Priming eye gel-cream

– Instant Reset Brightening overnight recovery gel

Photo: Evening skincare essentionals/Fenty Skincare/Instagram.

For years, beauty fans have been urging the billionaire beauty and fashion mogul to answer their pleas to bring her popular Fenty Beauty to the African continent, a Tuesday article by IOL Lifestyle Editor Buhle Mbonambi wrote.

