WATCH AFRICA: Kendrick Lamar uses Ghana’s minibus taxis to take his new album places

There are sights of him promoting his new album with a “trotro” (minibus) in Ghana, said the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, Ghana, in a Facebook post on Monday.

Cape Town – American rapper Kendrick Lamar is in Ghana shooting a documentary for his just released album.

According to local media, the rapper, in collaboration with streaming service Spotify, is promoting his work using the public transport system in the country.

Kendrick Lamar makes a visit to the Freedom skatepark in Accra, Ghana 🛹 pic.twitter.com/dUaT64STjc — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 15, 2022

The Diaspora Affairs Office of the President said Lamar’s trip to Ghana recognised the importance of arts, culture, music and the global diaspora engaging with Ghana.

“This visit is significant because we want the Global African and Afro Descendant family to recognise Ghana as the gateway to the ‘motherland’ or ‘the Black Mecca’ where one can reignite their passions, inspirations and connect with people; where one can launch an album, a book, an exhibition, a culinary experience … To Kendrick Lamar, his beautiful family, his team and friends, and to our Diaspora we say Akwaaba!” the Facebook post read.