Bryan Habana chats to Lance Witten at AfricaCom 2019, hosted in Cape Town from 12 to 14 November. - African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - AfricaCom provides the perfect opportunity to showcase Africa's technology innovation and connect Africa to the world. That's according to 2007 Rugby World Cup winner Bryan Habana, who was master of ceremonies at the AfricaCom awards gala on Wednesday night.

Habana spoke to African News Agency about the importance of hosting AfricaCom in Cape Town, where there are a number of tech start-ups.

AfricaCom brings together companies and organisations from around the world which are involved in delivering connectivity, along with some of the technological advancements that are defining how we work, live and play.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Bryan Habana, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok, speaker and MC of the AfricaCom Awards Gala, tells ANA+ executive producer Lance Witten that it's great that AfricaCom is being hosted in Cape Town. - African News Agency (ANA)

In its 22nd year, the event has attracted some of the biggest global brands, along with a host of innovative challengers.

The event ends on Thursday, is is being hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Bryan Habana, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok, speaker and MC of the AfricaCom Awards Gala, tells ANA+ executive producer Lance Witten that it's important for African tech companies to work collaboratively. - African News Agency (ANA)

CTICC 1 hosts the Connectivity Hall - home to the worlds of connectivity and communications, enterprise digital transformation, ICT policy, broadcasting and digital media. Delegates were exposed to China Mobile, Vodacom, Maraphone, World Telecom Labs, Huawei, Liquid Telecom, Wiseasy, Ericsson, Airtel Business, Avanti, ZTE, Anritsu, and Openserve along with a host of other telecoms providers who are making it happen.

The Connectivity Hall is also where visitors could discover satellite providers, wireless organisations and innovators that are delivering software solutions that disaggregate hardware and software for a collaborative approach to connectivity.

AfricaTech is being hosted in CTICC 2. It's dedicated to IT and enterprise digital transformation. The floorspace is split into different technology zones along with premium conferences dedicated to Internet of Things, Blockchain, AI, Fintech, Cloud Computing and Data Centres. Also, network features, technology and industry specific deep dive sessions and a host of new social spaces.