WATCH: Africans share their views on China

Many of Africa's nations look to China in their quest for development and modernisation. And as multi-sectoral cooperation continues to strengthen between the two regions, many feel China can play an even bigger role in helping African countries advance and prosper. A few people shared their thoughts on the China-Africa relationship.

African nations enjoy warm relations with China. This is made evident by the numerous points of cooperation between their peoples. Many people in Africa hope Africa's countries can mimic China's success, especially when it comes to technology, modernization and infrastructure.