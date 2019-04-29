File photo: Tafadzwa Ufumeli.

Johannesburg - An investigation has been launched after an Air Zimbabwe plane experienced a "malfunction" on one of its engines that resulted in a brief tail pipe fire during a flight from at OR Tambo International Airport to Harare. On Sunday evening, reports emerged that the one of plane's engine caught fire shortly after take off, forcing the plane to return to OR Tambo briefly.

Air Zim in a statement released on Twitter confirmed the incident but added that the plane landed safely in Harare despite the incident.

"Air Zimbabwe wishes to inform the public that their Boeing 767-200ER servicing flight UM462 (JNB/HRE) on 28 April 2019 experienced a malfunction on one of its engines resulting in a brief tail pipe fire.

"However, the malfunction did not threaten the continuation of the flight and safety of the crew and passengers on board and it landed safely in Harare at 2035hrs."

Air Zimbabwe confirmed that an investigation has since been launched by its engineers and that a report will be issued in due course.

Zimbabwe airliner, Boeing 767, engine on fire. Flight returning to OR Tambo international airport. pic.twitter.com/jWhcr1AnJx — PigSpotter™ Pty Ltd (@PigSpotter) April 28, 2019

"We regret to inform our valued passengers that this incident may result in a disruption of our normal schedule," the airline said.