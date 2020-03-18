WATCH: All African countries at high risk in Covid-19 pandemic, says WHO representative

The novel coronavirus or Covid-19 has now entered its 11th week since the first identified case in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The countries with the highest number of confirmed cases are China, Italy and Iran which cumulatively make up for approximately 68% of cases.

At the time of writing Africa is one of the least-affected continents, however Dr Michel Yao Programme Manager for Emergency Response at the WHO Regional office for Africa said “our assessment is now that all African countries are at high risk”.

The first confirmed case on the African continent came on March 8 when a German tourist died in Egypt. Dr Yao says that since the beginning of this month most of the cases in Africa have been sporadic and that the continent has not yet moved into a wide local transmission phase.

There are now more than 350 cases recorded in 28 countries in Africa, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organisation.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation late on Sunday evening and declared that Covid-19 had become a “national disaster”.