An 18th century Ethiopian crown will finally be returned home after being hidden in a Dutch flat for over two decades. Former refugee and now Dutch citizen, Sirak Asfaw, who fled to the Netherlands in the late 1970s, discovered the crown in the suitcase left by one of his fellow Ethiopian guests.

"Finally it is the right time to bring back the crown to its owners - and the owners of the crown are all Ethiopians," Asfaw told BBC .

The ornate copper-gilded Ethiopian crown features an image of the Holy Trinity as well as Jesus' apostles and is thought to be one of twenty currently in existence according to the BBC.

It is believed to have been gifted to the Church by a powerful warlord called Welde Sellase a hundred years ago.