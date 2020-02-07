To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pretoria - Angola has imposed a mandatory quarantine for all passengers arriving from China, with 40 of its citizens who returned on recent flights under observation, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported. It quoted foreign affairs minister Manuel Augusto as saying the oil-rich southern African nation was complying with international standards in a bid to keep the deadly virus at bay.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak was on Friday morning South Africa time reported at 630 as governments across the world rushed to evacuate their citizens from China. Globally, the disease has affected more than 31,000 people.

The majority of the deaths have been recorded in China's Hubei province.

Meanwhile, there was outpouring of grief and anger on social media platforms over the death of Li Wenliang - the Chinese doctor who sounded early warnings about the virus.