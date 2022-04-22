WATCH: BBC World News doesn't know where South Africa is and TikTok is going crazy

Cape Town - Social media completely lost it on Wednesday when BBC World News showed a graphic of the Democratic Republic of Congo on a world map while reporting on the devastating floods which recently hit South Africa's Kwa-Zulu Natal region.

It seems the BBC really put its foot in it, with the news anchor speaking about the floods for a good 30 seconds while a graphic of the Central African country of DRC was shown on screen, much to the amusement (or chagrin) of many Africans probably watching the live broadcast.