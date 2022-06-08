WATCH: Belgium’s King Philippe visits DRC, monarch’s first visit to former colony

The momentous visit came two years after the Belgian king wrote to Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi to express his “deep regrets” for the “wounds of the past”.

The monarch’s visit to the DRC comes two years after he apologised for atrocities committed during Belgium’s brutal colonial era, said various Brussels media reports.

In pictures: Belgium's King Philippe and President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi attend a ceremony at the National Museum of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. DRC was a Belgian colony in Central Africa from 1908 until independence in 1960 pic.twitter.com/PGrAYxV8lP — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 8, 2022

The six-day trip has been billed as a chance for reconciliation between the two countries, Belgian media reports.