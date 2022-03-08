WATCH: Celebrating the solution multipliers on International Women’s Day

Cape Town - The UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, also known as UN Women, says it is celebrating the power and potential of women and girls while recognising their courage, resilience and leadership on International Women’s Day, which is marked on March 8 annually. Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, said that today the organisation marks and celebrates the ways in which we are making progress towards a more gender-equal world.

“At the same time, we see how that progress is being undermined by multiple, interlocking and compounding generational crises. “Currently, we are witnessing the horrifying situation in Ukraine where the impacts on women and girls, including the hundreds of thousands displaced, remind us: all conflicts, from Ukraine to Myanmar to Afghanistan, from the Sahel to Yemen, exact their highest price from women and girls. The secretary-general has been clear: war must stop.” Bahous said that they have seen the impact of Covid-19 in increasing inequalities, driving poverty and violence against women and girls, and rolling back their progress in employment, health and education.

She said that the accelerating crises of climate change and environmental degradation are disproportionately undermining the rights and well-being of women and girls. They are multiplying insecurity at all levels, from individual and household to national. Rising temperatures, extended droughts, violent storms and floods are resulting in loss of livelihoods, they are depleting resources and fuelling migration and displacement, said Bahous. She said that the latest major IPCC report on climate change, and their secretary-general, have warned that nearly half of humanity is living in the danger zone – now – and that many ecosystems are at the point of no return – now.

Climate change is a threat multiplier. But women, and especially young women, are solution multipliers. “We have today the opportunity to put women and girls at the centre of our planning and action and to integrate gender perspectives into global and national laws and policies. We have the opportunity to rethink, reframe and reallocate resources. We have the opportunity to benefit from the leadership of women and girls environmental defenders and climate activists to guide our planet’s conservation. We need indigenous women’s inter-generational knowledge, practices and skills.” She said that it will take unprecedented levels of global co-operation and solidarity to succeed, but there is no alternative to success.

“We must protect our hard-won gains on human rights and women’s rights and lead decisively to leave no woman or girl behind.” “We have a blueprint to follow. It involves women’s full and equal participation and leadership in decision-making; their access to green jobs and the blue economy; and their equal access to finance and resources.” “We need to ensure universal social protection and a care economy that protects us all. We have to scale up financing for gender-responsive climate, environmental and disaster risk initiatives, including for Covid-19 recovery, and to increase resilience to future shocks. The solution is there. We resolve to pursue it,” said Bahous.

