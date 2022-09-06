WATCH: Chaos as DRC footbridge collapses during official opening ceremony

There was chaos after a small footbridge collapsed during its official opening ceremony in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and social media is howling, according to an iHarare report. African politicians have been notorious for some of the most outrageous opening ceremonies that often cause more embarrassment to the country than anything else, especially when they go viral on social media.

Funniest video you will see in the internet today where a Bridge collapses while being commissioned in DRC Congo

According to authorities, the footbridge was meant to help people cross a river during the rainy season, as the old makeshift bridge would often become submerged during flooding. During the ceremony, a group of people mounted the bridge, which was less than two metres wide. A red ribbon was fastened across the rails at the end of the bridge and an officials was set to cut it with scissors. A group of people had gathered below to watch the ceremony and celebrate the official opening.

Unfortunately, the footbridge succumbed to pressure when the ribbon was cut and it collapsed and broke into two. That was when all hell broke loose. In 2018, former Zimbabwean finance minister Patrick Chinamasa trended across Africa after he officiated at the launch of a rubbish bin.

Last week, a picture of the launch of a beribboned water tap made the rounds on social media, much to people's amusement. This is the moment a bridge collapsed whilst being opened by officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

#DRC #Congo #Africa #DemocraticRepublicofCongo #BridgeCollapse