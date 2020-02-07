To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pretoria - Controversial Ghanaian cleric Bishop Daniel Obinim of the International Godsway Ministries is reportedly selling "holy oil" which he claims will protect people from contacting the deadly coronavirus. A report published on the Today Nigeria online news website said the self-acclaimed "Angel" launched the oil during a church service last Sunday.

He said the oil, priced at the equivalent of about R550, had been vetted and approved by "Heaven’s Division" of the Food and Drugs Authority and did not need approval from any earthly government agency.

Ghanaian publication GHPage said Obinim claimed the coronavirus, which is fast spreading globally after being first detected in China last December, was giving him sleepless nights as he feared it may find its way to his West African country.

Last Friday videos surfaced on social media in which the self-styled cleric prayed for a man and claimed this yielded an international passport which he pulled from his shoe.