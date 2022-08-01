WATCH: Death toll after floods in eastern Uganda rises to 21

Esther Davinia Anyakun, minister of state for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, said seven of the dead were found in Mbale district while three were found in Kapchorwa late Sunday.

Kampala - The death toll in the weekend flooding triggered by heavy rains in eastern Uganda has risen to 21, the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) said on Monday.

Because Africa is my business; this is Uganda yesternight, peoples houses submerged due to heavy downpour.

maybe you will understand why we call on climate action!!! pic.twitter.com/0iYvgwfvMp — ONJOLO KENYA (@onjolo_kenya) July 31, 2022

URCS spokesperson Irene Nakasiita said 11 more bodies were retrieved from the River Nabiyonga on Monday morning, which brings the number of dead to 21 after the government announcement on Sunday.

"The rains have caused a lot of havoc that is beyond individual and community capacity. We ask the general public to leave all the potential waterways both in hills and valleys, landslide-prone areas; we don't want to lose more lives,“ the minister said.

The URCS said heavy rains have displaced thousands of people, and more than 1,000 households had been affected in neighbouring districts while four others had been put on high alert.