People walk through the Tree Library park in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. If Italy's fashion capital has a predominant color, it is gray not only because of the blocks of uninterrupted neoclassical stone buildings for which the city is celebrated, but also due to the often-gray sky that traps in pollution. The city has ambitious plans to plant 3 million new trees by 2030_ a move that experts say could offer relief to the city’s muggy and sometimes tropical weather. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Cape Town - Imagine a landscape where skyscrapers are covered in dense foliage, helping to offset pollution in major cities.



Well, wonder no more.





Egypt is to become the first African nation to host a “vertical forest”.





CNN reports Italian architect Stefano Boeri plans to build three cube-shaped vertical forest apartment blocks.





The blocks will be built in Egypt’s new administrative capital, 30 miles east of Cairo.





Each of the three will measure 30 metres by 30 metres (98ft), and rise seven storeys high.





The buildings will house 350 trees and 14,000 shrubs of over 100 species overall.





Boeri has already built a similar structure in his hometown of Milan.





The building is already four years old and flourishing.





The project is reminiscent of the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.





Similar buildings exist all over the world, as far as Shanghai in China, but the buildings in Egypt would be the first of their kind in Africa.



