WATCH: Fears killer crocodile could add to its ’300 victims’

A huge crocodile which is rumoured to have killed 300 people in East Africa is thought to be on the loose. Named Gustave, it has reportedly been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of locals in the country of Burundi, LadBible reported.

Weighing more than a ton and around six metres long, with an estimated age ranging from 60 to 100, even professional hunters fear him. Every time he has been spotted, more deaths are reported in the area. The large male Nile crocodile has claimed the lives of people from the banks of the Ruzizi River and the northern shores of Lake Tanganyika. According to legend, Gustave has been shot three times by hunters attempting to capture him, but he has survived every time and bears the scars.

Gustave was named by Patrice Faye, a herpetologist who has been studying and investigating him since the late 1990s. Much of what is known about Gustave stems from the film Capturing the Killer Croc, which aired in 2014, Wikipedia states.

In 2002, Faye built a long trap that had to be transported by 40 men, but Gustave wasn’t having any of it. The Frenchman told the BBC at the time: “We placed (the trap) into the Ruzizi (a river in Central Africa), put bait inside and spent the whole night in the river with cameras. "But it was a total failure. The crocodile was parading outside the cage, teasing us, and we were unable to catch it.”

Discussing the monster’s size, he added: “He is enormous. He is three times as big as the other crocodiles in Burundi. “He is not very fast and cannot feed on what other crocodiles in Burundi eat - fish and small mammals. He attacks slow prey which are easy to capture." In other words, humans.