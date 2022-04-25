WATCH: Former Kenyan president Kibaki to lie in state for three days at parliament

CAPE TOWN - The funeral cortège of former Kenyan president Emilio Mwai Kibaki has made its way to the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi where the body will lie in state for three days, from Monday to Wednesday, State House Kenya said in a statement. Mwai Kibaki, who served as Kenya's third president from 2003 to 2013, died aged 90 on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisment

The body of Kibaki left the Lee Funeral Home and travelled through the streets of Nairobi, while the public gathered along the route to pay their respects. According to State House Kenya, the body will lie in state at parliament where the public can view the body between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Wednesday. Chairperson of the National State Funeral Committee, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, said the late president will be accorded full military honours and be escorted in a military gun carriage to parliament where the body will lie in state for three days ahead of the State funeral on Saturday, Kenya’s The Standard reports.

The family of the late Kibaki acknowledged the outpouring of sympathy and the condolences messages received from all corners of the globe. In 2016, Kibaki was flown to South Africa from a Nairobi hospital where he was admitted after falling ill. The condition of his health was never confirmed. The former stateman's legacy was marred when irregularities during a re-election bid ended in deadly violence.

Story continues below Advertisment