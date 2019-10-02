File photo

Parents and Christian groups in Ghana have criticized a planned introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) for primary school children aged four. Education officials claim the programme will empower children with information on their sexuality and reproductive health issues, BBC reported.

"CSE will nurture positive attitudes, open-mindedness, respect for self and others, non-judgmental attitudes and a sense of responsibility concerning sexual and reproductive health issues".Director of the Ghana Education Service.

However; others believe the programme will teach children gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender activism.

“It is a strategy - they have a plan. It is not always open for you to see,” says Moses Foh Amoaning, leader of National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values.