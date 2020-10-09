WATCH: Ghanaian man spends 11 years in jail for stealing R28

Pretoria - A Ghanaian man who was arrested when he was 15 years old has been released after serving 11 years of his 25-year sentence for stealing 10 cedi (about R28.20).

In a statement on Friday, the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) said they told Abdallah Mohammed’s story through their Corruption Watch programme in 2019 and a law firm, JustKing and Associates, decided to offer a pro bono service to get him justice.

In detailing how Mohammed’s ordeal began, CDD-Ghana said he was walking home with his girlfriend when they came across a mob.

“The group accused him of stealing from them and beat him up mercilessly. His ¢16.00 (about US$2.74) he had on him at the time of his arrest was taken and he was later handed over to the Kumasi Zongo police over an accusation of stealing ¢10.00,” read the statement.

Mohammed spent five days in a holding cell and during interrogation he was forced to confess and name his accomplice.