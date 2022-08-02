WATCH: Here are 6 things you need to know about the multibillion dollar futuristic mega-city that fugitive Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is building in Malawi

Cape Town - Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is currently fighting extradition to South Africa to face fraud, money laundering and corruption charges, but that has not prevented him from going ahead with a dream mega-city project in Malawi. This past weekend, over 2 100 religious tourists travelled from various parts of the world to observe the construction of the mega-futuristic city.

Story continues below Advertisement

During a presentation to Malawian Government officials at the launch of the Malawi Secondary Cities Plan (MSCP) a few weeks ago, Bushiri said the project has 20 phases but the first and second phase will be ready by December this year, according to Malawi24. Here are some facts about his dream project. 1) Goshen City is a futuristic, commercial, tourist Smart City.

2) The city will have administratively defined boundaries while members will work primarily on both agricultural and non-agricultural tasks.

Story continues below Advertisement

3)The lakeshore city mega-project in Mangochi enjoys support from some of Malawi’s cabinet ministers. 4) Malawi’s mobile operators, TNM, has reached an agreement with the prophet to be the official mobile operators for project Goshen City. 5) According to Bushiri, the goal is to market Malawi and the region to the world, boost the economy and improve the quality of lives of Malawians and people in the region.

Story continues below Advertisement

6) Billionaire Jimmy Mpatsa has endorsed Bushiri’s megacity, calling on citizens to support it. Last month, the ECG Church founded by Bushiri donated K4 million to the Malawi Police, Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Prison and Malawi Immigration Services. Local media in Malawi reported in late June that the money was aimed at supporting a bonanza sports activity organised by the security agencies. IOL