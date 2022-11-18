WATCH: Inquisitive Baby elephant interrupts Kenyan news reporter in the cutest way

Cape Town - Imagine being interrupted by a nosy baby elephant while delivering a live news link? Well, that was the case for Kenyan journalist Alvin Kaunda who was reporting live from Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Nairobi, a rehabilitation centre for orphaned baby elephants. In the video, Kaunda can be seen explaining the devastating impact of human actions on the natural world when the young elephant placed her trunk on Kaunda’s ears and then finally reached his face.

The journalist continued to proceed with his news report, and soon bursts into laughter when the inquisitive elephant continued to play with his face with her tiny trunk. Taking to its social media pages, the Trust wrote:

“Professionalism personified in the face of an elephant's trunk! “Alvin Kaunda was reporting on the serious topic of Kenya's drought, and its impact on wildlife populations, but Kindani had other ideas! “This is one you definitely want to see through to the end! Watch as Kindani shows her hand with a side-eye early on, before adopting very specific tactics to get Alvin's attention.... will he make it to the end of the report!?

“Our thanks to consummate professional Alvin and KBC News (Footage courtesy of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation)” This week the rehabilitation centre for orphaned baby elephants celebrated the milestone birth of Yebo, Ithumba’s First ‘Great-Grandbaby’. The centre said that over the years, they have been introduced to many Ithumba ‘grandbabies’ but this past week, they welcomed a brand new member to the family.

