WATCH: Kenya dagga party presidential hopeful says his first 100 days in office will be chaotic

George Wajackoyah is gaining support from the youth, diminishing the chances of a first-round victory for either of the leading candidates in the August election. Picture: AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - George Wajackoyah is gaining support from the youth, diminishing the chances of a first-round victory for either of the leading candidates in the August election.

In a recent survey across 17 Nairobi constituencies, polling agency Trends for Insights Africa found that Kenyan presidential candidate Wajackoyah had an approval rating of 7%, which could translate into 150 000 votes if replicated nationwide on polling day. The same poll gave Odinga 50%, followed by Ruto with 25%.

According to African Business, if William Ruto and Raila Odinga do not secure 50% of the national vote, the election will be forced into a second round.

If Ruto and Odinga are neck and neck, a small number of votes for the two other candidates could be decisive in denying either of them a majority, writes Leo Komminoth, for “African Business”.

Speaking to KTN News on Sunday, the legal scholar opined that should Kenyans elect him in the upcoming August 9 poll, he would be inheriting a government that is burdened by a lot of issues, reports Kenyan news website Kenyas.co.uk.

The upcoming elections are crucial, especially if the country looks to improve and look at some of its biggest challenges, such as corruption and weak governance, Covid-19 pandemic-related economic slowdown, weakened consumer spending, lower public investment, fiscal austerity and a growing security crisis in the region.

