WATCH: Lesotho announces new coalition government

Maseru - A new coalition administration has been established in Maseru-Lesotho, a tiny mountain kingdom in southern Africa. This announcement was made a few days following the nation's elections. The populist Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party, led by diamond magnate Sam Matekane, won the most seats in last week's election, but fell short of an overall majority, the election commission said on Monday.

The party emerged as the single biggest party with 56 seats, but needed to court other groups to control the country's 120-member parliament. A coalition government paves the way for the first change in government there in more than five years. Lesotho has been marred by years of political instability under the current governing party, the All Basotho Convention (ABC), which has run the country of 2.14 million people since 2017.

Divisions within the party have given it two prime ministers over that time. RFP has promised to do away with rampant corruption and nepotism and focus on economic growth by levelling the playing field for businesses. "Matekane's victory is a clear picture that Basotho (the people of Lesotho) are tired of people who do not deliver when in power," political analyst Lefu Thaela said as the votes were being counted on Sunday night with the RFP taking a strong lead.

The election went ahead despite a deadlock in parliament on a whole gamut of major constitutional reforms that were meant to be enacted ahead of the vote in order to bring order to the country's fractious politics. In Lesotho's national assembly, 80 seats are won through "first-past-the-post" voting and the rest allocated using proportional representation, under which parties get seats based on their total national votes. * Report by Marafaele Mohloboli.

