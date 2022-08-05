Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, August 5, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Lesotho government apologises to SA over criminal acts by Basotho people

Lesotho apologises to Cyril Ramaphosa over criminal acts committed by Basotho in South Africa. Picture: Facebook

Lesotho apologises to Cyril Ramaphosa over criminal acts committed by Basotho in South Africa. Picture: Facebook

Published 4m ago

Share

The government of the Kingdom of Lesotho has written a letter of apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa expressing regret over criminal acts committed by Basotho in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Kingdom of Lesotho is worried that the increasing accusations against their citizens in serious criminal activities in South Africa could ruin diplomatic relations between the two countries, Sowetan Live reported this week.

On Tuesday, Lesotho placed the allegations high on its weekly cabinet meeting agenda, wrote the publication, following reports coming from South Africa alleging that illegal miners from Lesotho had raped a group of women who were shooting a music video in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, recently.

According to reports, Lesotho’s foreign affairs and international relations minister Matsepo Ramakoae said a team had been assembled to work closely with Home Affairs in South Africa to gather information on the allegations, as cited in a “Business Day” report on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Nobody can fully confirm that Lesotho citizens are involved in increasing criminal cases in SA, but we are aware of these claims,” the Business Day report quoted Ramakoae as saying.

The Lesotho government has even offered to foot the bill for the prosecution of those implicated.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Former acting Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said he could not confirm whether the suspects were involved in illegal mining.

According to authorities, they found the suspects lying on the floor. “The community happened to surround the people, we managed to come in with our specialised units and managed to rescue 19 people, we took them to the police station, processed them and we found that they are illegal in the country.”

Mthombeni said the suspects were still in custody.

Story continues below Advertisement

During the raid, at least 20 people were arrested for engaging in illegal mining.

This week, Gauteng police said they rescued 19 illegal people who were apprehended by angry protesters in Kagiso after they were also allegedly implicated in illegal mining.

IOL

Related Topics:

miningcrimeSouth Africa

Share

Recent stories by:

Chad Williams