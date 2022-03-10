WATCH: Nigerian murder suspect wins ‘Miss Cell’ beauty pageant at Lagos prison

Cape Town – A Nigerian woman who is facing trial for the suspected murder of a businessman has been crowned Miss Cell 2022, at Kirikiri prison in Lagos, according to reports on Thursday. She won a beauty pageant at the Kirikiri female prison, as they marked International Women’s Day, with this year’s theme: “BreakingTheBias,” reported Nigeria’s Vanguard Newspapers.

Furthermore, photos also showed other female inmates who contested in the pageant, all dressed in dinner gowns with sashes supposedly representing their prison wards, according to Nigerian online news publication Punch news. According to a report by Sahara Reporters, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service, has reacted to the public outrage that followed when pictures of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super TV CEO, Micheal Ataga, winning a beauty pageant in jail, surfaced on the internet. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aRDQmo3rTo

Francis Enobore, the National Spokesperson, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), said the service organised a beauty pageant and allowed Ojukwu to take part, because it has a responsibility to ensure that all inmates are in good spirits, The Witness Nigeria reported on Thursday. According to reports, Ojukwu, whose story has been widely reported, pleaded not guilty to eight counts including murder. The defendant is charged alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri, for alleged murder, stealing and forgery, local media in Nigeria reported.

