WATCH: Nigerian TikTok star uses humour to debunk stereotypes about Africa and trust us, you have to see this

Cape Town: Believe it or not, many foreigners believe that lions walk around freely in Africa and that we all walk around barely covered, eating mangos in the veld. Charity Ekezie is a Nigerian TikTok star who has made it her mission to “educate” non-Africans, albeit sarcastically using humour on what life is really like on the African continent, and trust me, it will leave you in stitches.

Ekezie has accumulated a considerable audience on the social network for videos with content in which he sarcastically answers the most outlandish stereotypes about the African continent. According to the online news publication the West Observer, Charity Ekezie once received a comment via TikTok asking if Africa was a continent. Ekesie saw this as an opportunity to inform this particular TikTok user, in a rather hilarious manner where she explained very patiently to avoid misunderstandings, that Africa is a country with 54 000 peoples and whose capital is Wakanda.

She went on further to say in the video that all the inhabitants, all the Africans, speak the same language, which allows them to understand each other easily. And if that explanation wasn’t hilarious enough, she continued on to give an idea of ​​the dimensions of the continent, telling the user that the journey between Nigeria and Ghana is a 10-minute walk, and between Kenya and South Africa, that this will only take an hour’s drive. With nearly 700 000 followers and over 12 million likes on the popular app, there is definitely no doubt that this rising TikTok star is showing off the best of African humour, one video at a time, and we’re here for it!

