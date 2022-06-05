WATCH: Over 40 killed in bloody attack on Nigerian Catholic church during Sunday mass

Cape Town - Over 40 people have been reportedly killed in an attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State Nigeria on Sunday, with the death toll expected to rise, Nigeria’s Punch Newspaper reports. The attack which took place in Owo town on Sunday is the latest in attacks on civilians in the West African country that has grappled with a growing security crisis.

A viral online video showed some worshippers being killed and lying on the floor of the church in pools of their own blood, according to local media reports. According to Punch, President Muhammadu Buhari said "only fiends from the nether region" could have done this "dastardly act". The armed men entered St Francis Catholic church in the town of Owo during a Sunday service. They fired into the congregation and then kidnapped a priest as well as some other churchgoers, witnesses said.

President Buhari condemned the attack on churchgoers in the strongest terms. Furthermore, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo joined President Muhammadu Buhari to condemn in the strongest terms, the atrocious killing of worshippers on Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church. “This saddens me inexplicably, and I mourn the dead from this very unfortunate event. Also, my thoughts and my prayers go to the victims and their families, the Catholic Church, and the government of Ondo state.

“We will not cower to the whims of elements who lurk in darkness to unleash inconceivable wickedness on our citizens. We will keep standing against evil and Nigeria will win.” Emergency agencies are to swing into action to assist the wounded. “We stand in utter solidarity with the people of Owo and Ondo state in this terrible moment,” Osinbajo concluded.

Visuals of the terrorists attack at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State, is a gory scene. I wish it’s from a movie scene, only it’s not. Nigeria became an abattoir, were lives don’t matter. Who will give closure to those families? These are deaths too many💔 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 5, 2022 Nigeria has experienced an upsurge in violence in recent months. No figures for the numbers killed or abducted in Sunday's violence have been confirmed, said authorities.

