WATCH: Pro dagga candidate gets green light to contest Kenyan elections, hits campaign trail on high note

Cape Town - Kenya’s Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah has been cleared to run for Presidency and is set to hit the campaign trail on a high note, local media in Kenya reported on Thursday. General elections are scheduled to be held in Kenya on 9 August 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah has been cleared to run for Presidency and is set to hit the campaign trail on a high note. He looks forward to emancipated leadership...



Who knows what Wajackoyah's sign means? pic.twitter.com/Myf4HKkvLg — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) June 2, 2022 Voters will elect the president, members of the National Assembly and Senate, county governors, and members of the 47 county assemblies. Speaking to Capital FM in January, the presidential aspirant said he would promote the legalisation and exportation of Bhang (Marijuana) should he be chosen as Head of State in the August elections. Moses Kuria meets with George Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wambui at the Bomas Of Kenya. pic.twitter.com/AsdWwDDQhK — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) June 2, 2022 Wajakoyah, who is also a senior lawyer, is the founding partner of Luchiri & Co Advocates and has practised law for at least 25 years.

Last week, George Wajackoyah’s presidential bid was rejected by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over signature shortfalls. Wajackoyah presented his credentials to the IEBC at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi at 2pm on Monday, May 30. On Thursday, he was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to run for the presidency.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, misinformation and fake news continues to hamper the build up to the big election. According to the Kenya Star, a video has emerged purporting to show the former US President, Barack Obama, announcing his support for William Ruto, who is one of the other presidential hopefuls hoping to replace President Kenyatta. The widely-shared video has been doctored to show Obama unveiling a large image of his chosen candidate, with fake banners across the screen suggesting it is from a BBC News story and was originally posted on a TikTok account, according to local media reports.

Story continues below Advertisement