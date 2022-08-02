WATCH: Prophet Bushiri’s Goshen City attracting tourists: legislators shocked

Malawi’s MPs who visited Goshen City on Saturday were shocked at the number of tourists visiting the construction even before completion of first phase this December, Malawi’s “Maravi Post” reported. The MPs visit coincided with over 2 100 religious tourists who had travelled from different parts of the world to appreciate the construction process of the city.

Briefing the media during a tour of the project, chairperson of the parliamentary committee on industry, trade and tourism Honourable Simplex Chithyola Banda said the MPs are shocked at the level of global curiosity for the project, the online news outlet reports.

“We are shocked but at the same time reminded of the importance and magnitude of the project,” he said. Meanwhile, Billionaire Jimmy Mpatsa, has asked Malawians to wholeheartedly support Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Goshen City Project saying it is impressive and offers great investment opportunities, “Malawi24” reported. Mpatsa who is the chairperson of Mpatsa Holdings, made the call on Friday night in Blantyre, on the sidelines of the multi-Stakeholders meeting held at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel.

Visionnaire of the project Prophet Bushiri thanked parliament for the visit, saying the gesture symbolises the confidence and curiosity Malawians have for the project, according to local media. He said the influx of people coming to the city continues to rise , noting that the development is encouraging. Among the committees that turned up for the visit include transport and public infrastructure, and local authorities and rural development.

The deputy clerk of parliament was also part of the parliamentary team. Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is accused of money laundering in South Africa with his alleged partner in crime and wife Mary Bushiri. The couple escaped from South Africa soon after being released on bail in 2020.

