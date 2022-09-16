WATCH: Ramaphosa arrives in Washington ahead of meeting with Biden

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived on Thursday in Washington DC, in the United States of America for a working visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden.”
The working visit is scheduled for 15-17 September 2022.
The two leaders will meet at the White House to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, including trade and investment, climate change, food security, energy, and peace and security.
South Africa and the United States enjoy historic and cordial relations, and the US is a major export market for South Africa, a significant source of foreign direct investment (FDI), and a partner in technology transfer, development assistance and tourism.
Ramaphosa and Biden to meet at the White House on Friday
‘Africans have their traditional ways of addressing conflict, and we should look towards those approaches’
British Embassy slams fake letter which states Zim president’s request to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was declined by King Charles
Loadshedding: Zimbabwe electricity provider warns of increased power cuts till tomorrow
President Ramaphosa is also scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris.
President Ramaphosa will also meet Congressional leaders and the veterans of the Civil Rights Movement who helped in lobbying the American public against apartheid and are still loyal to the cause of anti-racism in both the United States and South Africa.
South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, Dr Naledi Pandor, briefed the media on Monday regarding President Ramaphosa’s upcoming visit to Washington and New York in the US.
The visit to Washington DC follows the invitation by Biden, delivered by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his recent visit to South Africa. Ramaphosa accepted the invitation to the White House, where he will hold talks with Biden on September 16.
Last month, Blinken said the Biden administration sees Africa’s 54 nations as “equal partners” in tackling global problems during a visit to Sub-Saharan Africa, which included South Africa.
IOL