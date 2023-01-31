Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Sanctions a 'blessing' in disguise, Belarus leader tells Zimbabwe

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (L) shakes hands with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (R) at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, on January 31, 2023 after a signing ceremony of bilateral agreements for economic cooperation between the two countries. Picture: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (L) shakes hands with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (R) at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, on January 31, 2023 after a signing ceremony of bilateral agreements for economic cooperation between the two countries. Picture: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP

Published 51m ago

Share

Harare, Zimbabwe - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday during a visit to Zimbabwe that sanctions imposed by Western nations had brought the two countries closer together, as he offered the Southern African nation "everything you need."

Lukashenko, who backs Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa are both subjected to US sanctions, along with a coterie of their aides and family members.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Sanctions on Belarus and Zimbabwe were not just a curse but also a blessing, because if not for the sanctions, maybe Zimbabwe would continue trading with the West, selling its natural resources," Lukashenko told a news conference in Harare on his first visit to the country.

"But now, because of sanctions, Zimbabwe is trading with Belarus and we are happy to trade with Zimbabwe," Lukashenko said.

More on this

Belarus has shipped hundreds of tractors and harvesters to Harare as part of a $66 million offer to Zimbabwe, which is looking to mechanise its farming sector.

"When we come to Africa we bring peace, we bring science and technology, we are not here to destroy," Lukashenko said, pledging to help Zimbabwe "in everything you need".

Mnangagwa and Lukashenko are looking to deepen economic and political cooperation as they face increasing diplomatic isolation on allegations of corruption and rights violations.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Belarus leader's visit also comes ahead of a presidential election in Zimbabwe, which Mnangagwa hinted Tuesday would probably be held in July.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's supporters cheer during the arrival of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko at Robert Mugabe International airport in Harare, Zimbabwe January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

He appeared confident of a victory for his Zanu-PF party - in power for the past 43 years - saying that "we will continue winning".

Story continues below Advertisement

Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 after generals forced the long-time strongman Robert Mugabe to resign, is running for re-election amid new claims of a crackdown on political opponents.

Lukashenko, in power for nearly 30 years, oversaw a brutal crackdown on protests after a contested election in 2020.

In 2021, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, a consortium of investigative journalists, also unveiled alleged links between Lukashenko's family and a gold mining venture in Zimbabwe.

Related Topics:

politicsdiplomacyconflict, war and peacearmed conflictZimbabweEuropePresident Emmerson MnangagwaRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia Ukraine Crisis

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP