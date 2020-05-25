WATCH: Singers and SA orchestras unite virtually to perform AU anthem for Africa Day

As part of celebrating Africa Day, a group of singers have recorded the official AU anthem while observing strict social distancing guidelines.

The singers, led by Bongani Tembe, were accompanied by 100 musicians from the Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestras, who performed their parts from their respective homes.

The powerful collaboration and moving performance aims to inspire courage and compassion, and motivate Africans across the continent to support one another and work together to defeat the pandemic.

Tembe, the chief executive and artistic director of the orchestras, said: “Many people are not familiar with the official AU anthem. This collaboration gave us the perfect opportunity to reignite the message of hope and remind our fellow Africans of its message - let us all unite and stand together.”

Africa Day commemorates the AU’s success in triumphing over oppression while celebrating the diversity of Africans. It's also used to reflect on the progress Africa has made despite its challenges.