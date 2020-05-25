WATCH: Singers and SA orchestras unite virtually to perform AU anthem for Africa Day
The singers, led by Bongani Tembe, were accompanied by 100 musicians from the Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestras, who performed their parts from their respective homes.
The powerful collaboration and moving performance aims to inspire courage and compassion, and motivate Africans across the continent to support one another and work together to defeat the pandemic.
Tembe, the chief executive and artistic director of the orchestras, said: “Many people are not familiar with the official AU anthem. This collaboration gave us the perfect opportunity to reignite the message of hope and remind our fellow Africans of its message - let us all unite and stand together.”
Africa Day commemorates the AU’s success in triumphing over oppression while celebrating the diversity of Africans. It's also used to reflect on the progress Africa has made despite its challenges.
“We're grateful to have dedicated musicians who perform with passion and appreciate their responsibility to bring a sense of peace to thousands across our beloved African continent.
“We are also very thankful for the skilful efforts of Eddie Clayton, who did the orchestral arrangements, and DT Productions for technical production of this video,” said Tembe.
Organisers said following on the success of the Amazing Grace (which went viral) and Mother’s Day Tribute videos, the virtual performance is the third video collaboration between the two orchestras and one of many more to come, as the industry embarks on new ways to entertain and connect with audiences during the Covid-19 national lockdown.
The Star