WATCH - Slow and steady didn't win her this one. Untrained Somali sprinter takes 21 seconds to finish 100m race

Have you ever wondered what you would look like next to professional runners? Well, you don’t need to look any further. A video went viral showing Somalia’s Nasra Abukar Ali finishing a 100m race in 21 seconds, which is more than 10 seconds behind the race winner, who clocked in at 11.58 seconds.

#trackandfield #somalitiktok #somali #somalia #africa ♬ original sound - Cultured_Tea @embracing_ease This Somalian "runner" decided to show up to an INTERNATIONAL RACE in her pajamas and bonnet to shame her country in this dash, with the world's slowest recorded time of over 21 seconds. Enjoy this moment of levity. #race

The 1:09 minute video shows Ali was not even in the frame as the rest of the runners crossed the line. The race took place at the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China. It sparked debate and ridicule as social media users poked fun at the situation. They said comments such as "I have always wondered what I would look like running against the pros".

However, it is not all memes and fun. It is reported that 20-year-old Ali was untrained, as she is neither a sportsperson nor a runner. She has been identified as the niece of Somali Athletics President Abdullahi Ahmed Tarabi, prompting allegations that nepotism is behind her selection. After the incident, the chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation, Khadijo Aden Dahir was suspended.