WATCH: Tropical Cyclone Gombe: 12 dead in Mozambique, thousands displaced

Cape Town - Tropical cyclone Gombe has claimed 12 lives in Mozambique since it hit the shores of the southern African country at the end of last week, the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) announced on Sunday, according to an APA report on Monday. Furthermore, at least five people in Malawi have died from the impact of Tropical Cyclone Gombe, which is moving towards the country from Mozambique, Malawi's Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) said Sunday, according to Xinhua news agency.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKbKiycqbac Four of the dead were from the district of Machinga, while the fifth, a 28-year-old man washed away by a flooding river, was from the district of Mangochi, the DoDMA said. According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Gombe made an initial landfall in Mozambique on Friday as a Category 3 tropical cyclone "with devastating winds, rainfall and storm surge."

According to a provisional tool, Cyclone Gombe killed at least 11 people in the northern part of the country and left a trail of destruction in the provinces of Nampula and Zambezia, the Maravi Post reported on Monday. After it hit Mozambique on Friday, the cyclone left the city of Nampula with several streets impassable. However, the damage was even greater for the population of villages like Corrane. The roads were cut off, the houses destroyed, and the agricultural fields, or machambas on which the locals’ food depends, were rendered useless, the report revealed. More than 30 600 people have been affected by the cyclone in the two provinces since the storm made landfall last Friday, with 40 individuals injured and over 3 000 houses damaged, according to local media.

