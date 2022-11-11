WATCH: Ugandan activist says US must become climate change leader

Vanessa Nakate, 25, who is a climate activist from Uganda and Goodwill ambassador of the United Nations' children's fund, Unicef, is calling on the US government to take responsibility for the climate change catastrophe and spearhead the fight against climate change around the world, particularly underdeveloped countries who are battling with the effects of climate change. She also called for fossil fuels to be phased out and funding to help vulnerable countries cope with accelerating climate impacts, citing reports.

"The world needs the United States to be a climate leader in our fight for climate justice," citing an AFP report. "The message is for President Biden to stand with the people on the planet and the coming generations."

“It’s impossible to ignore an entire continent raising their voices together and demanding change.” On the climate strike today live from COP27 demanding leaders to #ShowUsTheMoney and #PeopleNotProfit ! pic.twitter.com/TnMVj9tqDk — Fridays For Future (@Fridays4future) November 11, 2022 Citing a report by Africanews, Nakate recently visited communities ravaged by the devastating drought in the Horn of Africa, where millions are on the brink of starvation, including children. Nakate is the founder of the Rise up Climate Movement, a group of individuals who are taking up the fight against global warming from around the continent on the escalating climate change crisis.

According to the United Nations, her work includes raising awareness of the danger of climate change, its causes and its impacts. Nakate spearheaded the campaign to save Congo’s rainforest, which is facing massive deforestation, according to Unicef’s website. This campaign later spread to other countries from Africa to Europe.

