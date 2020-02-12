Pretoria – Zimbabwe is now able to test for and diagnose the coronavirus after obtaining the necessary test kits, local media reported.
Health minister Obadiah Moyo told journalists during a tour of Sally Mugabe Hospital in the capital Harare that the country would be conducting tests at the National Health Laboratory Services housed at the institution, the Daily News newspaper reported.
"The reagents are now in the country. We can now do the tests locally. We do not have to send to South Africa anymore," Moyo said.
"You can either test it through blood or nasopharyngeal swab. I was happy to hear that they can do quite a lot of samples in a short space of time."
Moyo said one of the machines could produce up to 96 results within two hours, adding: "We want to move further. We are sourcing for test kits that will enable us to get results within 15 minutes."