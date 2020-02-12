A protester carries a placard calling for the ouster of Malawi Electoral Commission chairwoman, Jane Ansah, during a protest in Lilongwe, Malawi Thursday June 20, 2019. Police in Malawi have fired tear gas at some protesters as thousands demonstrate in major cities over last month's disputed election. (AP Photo)

PRETORIA – A member of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) which presided over last year's annulled presidential election says she feels no remorse over the flawed vote. Online publication Nyasa Times reported that Jean Mathanga told the country's parliament’s public appointments committee which is assessing the MEC’s competence that there could be no election process without hitches.

“What God is telling me is that you have done a good, and I am convinced that I have done a good job. I served the nation. I don’t regret anything. Things may have gone wrong here and there,” the Nyasa Times quoted Mathanga as saying.

Malawi’s electoral body has joined incumbent President Peter Mutharika in appealing the country’s Constitutional Court ruling which annulled the May 21 election citing widespread irregularities and ordered a new vote.

Malawi's President Arthur Peter Mutharika addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Picture: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

In her sworn statement supporting the appeal, MEC chairperson Jane Ansah, said the court overstepped its powers by ordering parliament to convene within 21 days to amend the country's Electoral Act.

According to Al Jazeera, Ansah also asserted that a fresh election would cost Malawi a lot of money.

African News Agency