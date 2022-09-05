We respect the court’s opinion but disagree with their decision, says Raila Odinga

Cape Town – “We have always stood for the rule of the law and the constitution. In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court but we vehemently disagree with their decision today”, Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga said minutes after the Supreme Court’s ruling. “Our lawyers proffered irrefutable evidence and the facts were on our side, unfortunately the judges saw it otherwise.

“We find it incredible that the judges saw it otherwise. We find it incredible that the judges found against us on all nine grounds and occasionally resorted to unduly exaggerated language to refute our claims.” Odinga said the judgment was by no means the end of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). He said that it inspired the movement to redouble its efforts to transform Kenya into a prosperous democracy.

He thanked his supporters for standing with him and said they would be kept informed of future plans to continue the struggle for transparency, accountability and democracy. Odinga’s running mate for the August 9 Kenyan presidential election, Martha Karua, has said she disagrees with the findings of the Supreme Court. “The court has spoken. I respect but disagree with the findings,” she tweeted a few minutes after the court announced its unanimous decision to dismiss all petitions against the election of William Ruto as the next president of Kenya.

Ruto's wife, Mama Rachel Ruto, tweeted today: "Congratulations Bill my love. God has done it. I am proud of you! May He give you the grace & wisdom to lead Kenya into greatness! You were born & destined for this! Heb 10:23. Let us hold tightly without wavering to the hope we affirm for God can be trusted to keep His promise."



In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today. pic.twitter.com/WfOQrtsnpe — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 5, 2022 This was Odinga’s fifth unsuccessful bid to become president, and in his words, at the age of 77, the final attempt. IOL