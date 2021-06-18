Week-long funeral for TB Joshua planned for July

CAPE TOWN - The week-long funeral service of controversial Nigerian pastor and televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua, better known as TB Joshua, is set to start on July 5 until July 11 at the Lagos headquarters of his church. Joshua, founder of the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) megachurch, died on June 5 after a live broadcast, leaving behind a wife, three children and millions of followers throughout the African continent.

All services for his funeral next month will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV, the Christian television network Joshua founded, his family said in a statement on Monday. The church assured SCOAN members that the death of their founder would not stop its work. Church elders have selected Joshua’s wife Evelyn to take over from him as there was no succession plan for the church, news agency AFP reported.

TB Joshua was not only a mega-televangelist in his home country, but also one of the most influential evangelists on the African continent, with a reach even beyond. According to website Glusea, which ranks the net worth of celebrities, among others, Joshua’s wealth was estimated at US$150 million. He rose to prominence in the 1990s during an explosion of televangelism in Nigeria and many parts of Africa, according to news broadcaster Al Jazeera.