Who is Sam Matekane, Lesotho’s wealthy businessman who ruled at the polls?

Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party, a party set up only six months ago, won 56 out of 120 seats in Lesotho’s Parliament in recent elections. This is according to final results published by the southern African country's electoral commission.

Lesotho is a constitutional monarchy with a population of 1.88 million. Under the constitution, the king is head of state but does not actively participate in political activities. Lesotho’s main challenges – Widespread corruption and nepotism.

– Climate change challenges which affects food production and agriculture. – Political instability – Growing poverty

– Employers often cite low productivity, especially in the manufacturing sector. - The impact of the HIV epidemic is also a serious challenge for employers and employees alike. – The business community in Lesotho also cites the lack of adequate physical infrastructure, such as good road infrastructure and electricity.

Who is he Sam Matekane? – He is the owner of the Matekane Group of Companies, with business interests in aviation, construction, mining, property sectors.

– He owns Lesotho's only private owned airline Maluti Sky that started operating in 2017, according to AFP. – New to politics, Matekane is well regarded in business circles, and made his money in the diamond, construction and transport industries. – He is a Board Member of Meso Diamond Pty Ltd.

– Meso Diamond Pty Ltd evaluates and develops diamond projects in sSub-Saharan Africa. The company holds a prospecting license in the Kingdom of Lesotho, according to Bloomberg reporting. – He is one of the investors, co-founder and partner of a cannabis processing facility in Lesotho. – He was named the richest citizen of Lesotho with a net worth of $10 billion.

– In 1986 he launched himself in business as a sole proprietor operating a brick manufacturing business in Lesotho, according to the Lesotho Times. The 64-year-old businessman says it has been a long journey that took special strength from special people to keep hope alive for the Basotho nation.

He said RFP has promised service delivery, in his thank you note posted to his Facebook page on Monday. “Thank you to all whom delivered on their part of the campaign through giving us a thumbs up. The rest is now up to us as I promised. Thank you Basotho. It is now time to work for national unity with an understanding that we are all equal in the eyes of government, ” Matekane said. The RFP has formed a coalition government with two other opposition parties, its leader said on Tuesday.