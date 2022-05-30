Why the hold up: Why only introduce Swahili as a major subject in 2028?

Cape Town - Swahili will be taught as an elective language course at the University of Cape Town (UCT) from 2023, the University of Cape Town said in a statement on Monday. The university said it has aims of launching the language as a major subject in 2028.

But my question is: what’s the delay and why only in 2028? South Africa is on a journey of renewal, a renewal process that is long overdue, which means that every South Africa must feel included in society and economy. Surely this is something that you can speed up and implement in the next 30 days? Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng made the announcement in her opening address at UCT’s Africa Month panel discussion recently, discussing the role of language and music in liberating and integrating Africa.

On Monday, the university said that Swahili will be offered through the School of Languages and Literatures, in the Faculty of Humanities, in partnership with the Institute for KiSwahili Studies, at the University of Dar es Salaam. Professor Aldin Mutembei, the Julius Nyerere chair of KiSwahili Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam, was also among the panellists. Adding to the announcement, UCT Dean of Humanities Professor Shose Kessi said there are also plans to introduce a Swahili studies research programme, at a postgraduate level.

“However, we are still in the process of finalising our plans and agreement with the Institute of KiSwahili Studies, at the University of Dar es Salaam,” said Kessi. In her address, Phakeng said: “For centuries, South Africa has welcomed different European languages. It is about time that we do the same for the languages of our continent. Becoming fluent in Swahili is one way to reclaim our identity as Africans. “It is rather difficult to become fluent in Swahili and reclaim our identity as Africans, when the very same people, who don’t have access to basic human rights, cannot enjoy the fruits of this country.”

