Juba - At least 54 people were killed when a wildfire raged through a village in northern South Sudan. At least 18 others were injured when the fire broke out in the village of Korok in Lol State on Sunday night, the state's deputy governor, Mawein Akook, told dpa on Tuesday via telephone.

Most residents had been asleep when the fire burned down most huts in the village, and most victims were women, children and elderly people, according to Akook.

At least 14 people sustained first-degree burns, the deputy governor added.

Farms and livestock were also destroyed in fire, while dozens of residents fled the area to neighbouring villages.

The cause of the fire remained unknown on Tuesday.

