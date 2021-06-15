Windhoek locked down as Namibia tightens Covid-19 measures

Rustenburg – Namibian president Hage Geingob on Tuesday evening put in place tighter measures cut the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the country. In a televised national address, Geingob has said the capital Windhoek which has 52 percent of the recorded cases and is currently the epicentre of the novel coronavirus better known as Covid-19, will be in lockdown for two weeks.

Exit and entry into the Windhoek, Okahandja, Rehoboth local authority areas is restricted, he said. Face-to-face teaching and learning for primary, secondary schools and higher education institutions including technical education providers, in affected areas, will be suspended from June 17 to 30. Gatherings have been limited to 10 people. Burials are to take place within seven days and meals should be on take-away basis only. Taxis may only carry half the capacity of the vehicle.

The sale and purchase of alcohol from shebeens and bars, was restricted from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, on take-away basis only. All contact sports have been prohibited and no spectators will be permitted at live sporting events. The new adjustments would come into force at midnight on June 16 until June 30.

Opposition parties had earlier called on Geingob to lockdown hotspot areas in a bid to halt the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Leader of opposition and president of Popular Democratic Movement, McHenry Venaani, had called on Geingob to lockdown the country for two weeks. In his social media platforms, Venaani said Geingob should “act without delay” to stem the rising tide of Covid-19 infections and deaths in Namibia.

“We must take measures to control this catastrophe … some areas must urgently go under lockdown at least for 14 days. We should limit gatherings to no more than 25 persons for two weeks … 1 000 infections a day is unmanageable," he said. Daily newspaper The Namibian, reported that the president of United Democratic Front (UDF), Apius !Auchab also called on the government to enforce a lockdown at Covid-19 hotspots around the country. The ministry of health said 1 206 new cases and 32 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded on Tuesday.